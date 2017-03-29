'13 Reasons Why' finds binge-worthy soap in teen's suicide

(CNN) Netflix might have another "Stranger Things"-like addiction on its hands with "13 Reasons Why," an intensely binge-worthy teen drama that plays like a more ambitious version of the scripted fare on MTV or what was once known as ABC Family. Constructed around the mysterious suicide of a teenage girl, there are abundant reasons to keep watching.

Adapted from a 2007 young-adult novel, and counting writer-director Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight") and Selena Gomez among its creative team, the series oscillates between the recent past and present, gradually puttying in the circumstances surrounding Hannah (Katherine Langford), who, a la "The Lovely Bones," essentially narrates her own tragic tale.

The twist is that Hannah recorded a series of cassettes detailing what transpired, which are being circulated posthumously among her friends. "I'm about to tell you the story of my life," she explains in soothing tones near the outset. "More specifically, why my life ended."

Each hour thus advances the ball forward gradually, highlighting the contributory role of a different peer in Hannah's orbit. The current story primarily unfolds from the perspective of Clay (Dylan Minnette), a shy boy who worked with Hannah and obviously harbored feelings for her.

Beyond chronicling the cruelties and pressures of high school's caste system (certainly pretty well-worn territory), "13 Reasons" unwraps a series of escalating incidents and consequences. The made-for-Netflix device, meanwhile, enhances the mystery, since many of the kids have already heard all the cassettes, know who Hannah blames and hint that she might not be a wholly reliable narrator.

