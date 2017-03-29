CNN 10 - March 30, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 30, 2017

This Thursday's show begins with two stories concerning U.S. military forces in the Middle East. We're defining "sanctuary cities" before exploring the political debate over them, and we're introducing you to an engineer who's been working for decades to create a concert hall with perfect sound.

TRANSCRIPT

