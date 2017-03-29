N. Korean defector sends leaflets with Kim Jong Nam news over the border

Story highlights Park Sang-hak says he wants his countrymen to know the truth about Kim Jong Un

North Korea denies any involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam

Seoul (CNN) A North Korean defector is packing balloons with information about Kim Jong Nam's death and floating them north from South Korea.

Park Sang-hak, who says he defected in 1993 after picking up a leaflet sent from South Korea, told CNN he wants to show ordinary North Koreans the true nature of the country's leader.

Kim Jong Nam was the eldest half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysian authorities allege North Korean agents killed Kim Jong Nam by wiping the highly toxic VX nerve agent on his face at an airport in Kuala Lumpur on February 13.

People pack balloons filled with content about the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, that they hope will float across the border into North Korea.

South Korean intelligence officials say the North Korean leader directly ordered the killing, a claim Pyongyang vehemently denies.

A man holds a poster identifying Kim Jong Nam as "the dead" and Kim Jong Un as "the murderer." Under the photographs, it says "ruthless barbarian Kim Jong Un who cruelly murdered his oldest brother, Kim Jong Nam with VX (biochemical weapon) that the world has banned as a weapon of mass destruction."