N. Korean defector sends leaflets with Kim Jong Nam news over the border

Story highlights
- Park Sang-hak says he wants his countrymen to know the truth about Kim Jong Un
- North Korea denies any involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam
Seoul (CNN)A North Korean defector is packing balloons with information about Kim Jong Nam's death and floating them north from South Korea.
Park Sang-hak, who says he defected in 1993 after picking up a leaflet sent from South Korea, told CNN he wants to show ordinary North Koreans the true nature of the country's leader.
Kim Jong Nam was the eldest half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Malaysian authorities allege North Korean agents killed Kim Jong Nam by wiping the highly toxic VX nerve agent on his face at an airport in Kuala Lumpur on February 13.
South Korean intelligence officials say the North Korean leader directly ordered the killing, a claim Pyongyang vehemently denies.
"Even South Koreans were shocked to hear the news of Kim Jong Nam's assassination," Park said.
"Can you imagine how North Koreans will react?"
News of the killing has likely gone unreported in North Korea, where the press is tightly controlled by the government.
Park hopes the leaflets, SD cards and USB drives will offer people inside North Korea a glimpse of the outside world, including Kim Jong Nam's death.
The killing has sparked a diplomatic row that's left citizens from both countries trapped in Malaysia and North Korea, respectively.
Park has previously used balloons to send pamphlets and other pieces of information to North Korea.
Pyongyang considers it a hostile act and tells its citizens the leaflets are South Korean propaganda, defectors say.
The North Korean government has tried to kill Park before, likely in part due to his campaign to get information inside North Korea.