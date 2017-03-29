Breaking News

-- Senate intelligence leaders want to question 20 people in its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
-- The UK formally triggered the Brexit process to divorce from the EU. From trade deals to bendy bananas, here are 50 things the UK needs to do now.
-- After the health care failure, plan B is suddenly more appealing for Republicans.
    -- A woman drove into a vehicle and nearly ran over officers near the Capitol building, and shots were fired during the incident.
    -- Consumers are a lot more confident about the economic future of the US under President Trump.
    -- Outrage grows over Congress' internet privacy vote.
    -- Here are 3 ways Mexico could pay for the wall.
    -- The greatest rise in heroin use was among white people.
    -- Bob Dylan will finally accept his Nobel Prize.
    -- These students are fighting fake news. Their tool? Cynicism.
    -- Meet the climate refugees of America.