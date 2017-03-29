Story highlights Bodies of UN experts who went missing two weeks ago discovered

UN chief urges DRC government to conduct full investigation

(CNN) The bodies of two UN experts who went missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo this month have been found, the United Nations said in a statement Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN peacekeepers discovered the bodies of US citizen Michael Sharp and Swedish national Zaida Catalan on Monday outside the city of Kananga. The body of their Congolese interpreter, Betu Tshintela, was also discovered with them.

A Congo government official told CNN that Catalan's body was found decapitated, but Sharp and Tshintela were not beheaded. Their cause of death is not determined, according to government spokesman Lambert Mende.

"They were found together with the body of a Congolese interpreter who was working with them and who was identified clearly by our police," Mende said.

The bodies are at a municipal hospital in Kasai province and Mende said their remains will likely be transferred to Kinshasa on Thursday.

