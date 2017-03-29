Story highlights Bodies of UN experts who went missing two weeks ago discovered

UN Secy General urges DRC government to conduct full investigation

(CNN) The bodies of two UN experts who went missing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this month have been found, the United Nations confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN peacekeepers discovered the bodies of US citizen Michael Sharp and Swedish national Zaida Catalan on Monday outside the city of Kananga.

Sharp and Catalan were members of the UN Group of Experts on Congo who were investigating large-scale human rights violations in the region.

With them were four Congolese nationals -- interpreter Betu Tshintela, driver Isaac Kabuayi and two unidentified motorbike drivers, according to Human Rights Watch.

On March 13, the DRC government announced they had "fallen into the hands of unidentified negative forces," but did not release further information, HRW said.

