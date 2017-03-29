Photos: Iké Udé's 'Nollywood Portraits: A Radical Beauty' Eku Edewor –



Nigerian born, New York based Iké Udé has been described as a master of portraiture, having created portraits of the world's most internationally recognized celebrities including actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini, shoe designer Manolo Blahnik and singer Rihanna.A new coffee table book and documentary, 'Nollywood in Focus', sees him lend his visual eye to Nigeria's second largest employer -- Nollywood.

Sadiq Daba – Udé has interviewed 64 of Nollywood's biggest stars including actress Genevieve Nnaji, actress turned director Stephanie Okereke Linus and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

"Nollywood is the new face of Africa," said Udé, "it is modern, postmodern, bold, sexy, wicked and shrewd, with a contagious attitude worth catching." Its appeal has spread far beyond Nigeria with movies sold and produced almost globally.

Hide Caption 2 of 21

Beverly Naya – The industry has come leaps and bounds from the low tech productions it was once associated with, to producing big budget high quality features tackling a plethora of subjects from sexuality to government politics and identity.

It's thought to contribute around $600 million annually to the Nigerian economy.

The School of Nollywood – This grand portrait of all 64 celebrities titled 'The School of Nollywood' is inspired by Raphael's 1509 painting 'The School of Athens', which adorns the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.

"It was a daunting undertaking," Udé told CNN, "but worth every effort and breath that I spent on it."



"It was a daunting undertaking," Udé told CNN, "but worth every effort and breath that I spent on it." Hide Caption 4 of 21

Stephanie Okereke Linus – Okereke Linus "has an imposing physicality," explained Udé, "yet sweet and a positively sunny personality." He added; "since she has this incredibly powerful persona, I wanted to explore the possibility of a dramatic tension" hence the "unexpected stretch of a leg."

Joke Silva – Born in Nigeria in 1964, the photographer's previous works have been exhibited in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, as well as the Smithsonian Museum of Art.

Enyinna Nwigwe – "I recall that after our photo session, he sat for a long while, engaged with Nollywood elders who were almost double his age trading ideas and civilized arguments with them and confessing how much he enjoyed doing so, how important it was to listen to experienced folks and learn wisely from them," Udé recapped on Nwigwe's photo shoot.

Genevieve Nnaji – In composing Nnaji's portrait, "I was drawing from the grand, iconic African antique cultures of the Nile Valley civilization" says the photographer. "There is a Janus-like moment whereby she motions forward while looking back, as it were, engaging both the past and the future."

Alexx Ekubo – "Nollywood talents have this artistic, creative and imaginative autonomy and independence very rare, even impossible for Africans in the diaspora to own," said Udé.

Omoni Oboli – Born in the ancient city of Benin, Oboli trained as a digital filmmaker at New York's Film Academy. 'The Rivals,' a film she co-produced won Best International Drama at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival in 2007.

Chioma Ude – Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Ude is the founder of the Africa International Film Festival.

Jim Iyke Esomugha – The Gabon-born actor has starred in over 100 movies.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade – Born in the Bronx, New York, Ighodaro Ajibade moved to Nigeria in 2012 and has starred in over 20 movies since relocating.

Kiki Omeili – Lagos-born Omeili has been in 32 Nollywood movie productions.

Kunle Afolayan – Born in Lagos, Afolayan has produced and directed five Nollywood movies to date.

Kehinde Bankole – The Lagos-born actress has starred in over 10 movies.

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett – Born in Lagos, Ajai-Lycett is a fellow of the Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists.

Uti Nwachukwu – Born in the Delta State, Nwachukwu has starred in over 15 movies.

Monalisa Chinda – Port-Harcourt born Chinda has starred in over 150 movies since her first major film in 1996.

Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor – Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ejiofor has been in 10 Nollywood movies to date.