Storm chasers killed in pursuit of tornado

A confirmed tornado was reported in Dickens County, according to CNN Weather

(CNN) Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday while chasing a tornado in Texas, authorities said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Spur, officials said.

The crash occurred when a black Suburban traveling north on Farm to Market Road 1081 about 3:30 p.m. ran through a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling west on Farm to Market Road 2794, according to Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Storm chasers were in both vehicles, authorities said. Both drivers were killed, along with a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Lt. Bryan Witt of the DPS said the three were chasing a tornado in Dickens County.

