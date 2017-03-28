Storm chasers killed in pursuit of tornado

Story highlights Three storm chasers were pronounced dead at the scene

Confirmed tornado was reported in Dickens County, according to CNN Weather

(CNN) Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday while chasing a tornado in Texas, authorities said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Spur, officials said.

The crash occurred when a black Suburban traveling north on Farm to Market Road 1081 about 3:30 p.m. ran through a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling west on Farm to Market Road 2794, according to Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities identified the driver of the Suburban as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri. The Suburban's passenger was Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville. The Jeep's driver was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona.

Authorities said Williamson was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing their seat belts.

