Story highlights Charges stem from alleged crime wave spanning almost 20 years

FBI : Allegations faced by defendants prove mafia hasn't stopped operating

(CNN) Ten alleged members of the Bonanno mafia family have been charged with racketeering and related crimes, according to a 37-count indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The charges stem from what prosecutors claim was almost 20 years of organized criminal activity in and around Queens -- including participation in gun battles, beatings, extortion, and arson.

"The Mafia hasn't stopped operating and the crimes these members are charged with today prove that," the FBI's William Sweeny Jr. said in a statement.

The 10 defendants -- Ronald "Ronnie G." Giallanzo, Michael Padavona, Nicholas "Pudgie" Festa, Michael Palmaccio, Christopher "Bald Chris" Boothby, Evan "The Jew" Greenberg, Richard Heck, Michael Hintze, Robert Pisani and Robert "Chippy" Tanico -- were arrested Tuesday and arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors: Vendetta prompted shootouts

Read More