Father of Maryland rape suspect detained by ICE

Story highlights Father of teenager suspected of rape at a high school was arrested by ICE

His son's case caught attention of the White House

(CNN) The father of a high school rape suspect was arrested on Friday after it was discovered he was in the United States unlawfully, according to a statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, a 43-year-old from Guatemala, is detained in Jessup, Maryland, and has been ordered to appear in immigration court, said Matthew Bourke, a spokesman for ICE.

He was arrested "after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States," Bourke told CNN.

Sanchez-Reyes is the father of Henry Sanchez-Milian -- who ICE says is also an undocumented immigrant -- the family's attorney Andrew Jezic said.

His 18-year-old son is accused of raping a schoolmate on March 16 along with another student in a Rockville High School bathroom. He and 17-year-old classmate, Jose Montano are being charged as adults with first-degree rape and two counts each of committing a first-degree sexual offense, according to Montgomery County Police.

