Waiter receives job offer after helping a disabled customer

(CNN) What happened after a waiter served up an act of kindness is proof that not all good deeds go unnoticed.

Joe Thomas received national attention after a photo of him at work at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois, was posted on the company's Facebook page. Thomas was pictured as he helped a disabled woman eat her meal.

Springfield resident Keshia Dotson posted the picture hoping that the company would recognize his kindness.

"I have worked in the retail and service industry in the past, and know that people usually only contact corporate with negative feedback, so I wanted to share some positive (news)," Dotson said.

The disabled woman and her husband have been regulars at the restaurant for years.

