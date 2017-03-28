'Undocumented immigrants pay taxes too,' DREAMer's post goes viral

New York (CNN) As someone who's often spoken out for the so-called "dreamers," Belen Sisa is used to the ugly epithets that are hurled her way. But that still didn't prepare her for the bile that followed when she posted a photo of her holding up her tax returns and a message for President Trump.

"I was surprised, I didn't expect to be attacked so hatefully for doing the right thing - paying my taxes," Sisa told CNN.

The Facebook post begins:

"MYTH BUSTER: I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona. I cannot receive financial aid from the state or federal government for school, I cannot benefit from unemployment, a reduced healthcare plan, or a retirement fund."

It goes on to say there are many, many more just like her -- people "who pay into a system they will never receive anything from."

