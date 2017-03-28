Boy gives his Wii to grieving cops to 'make them feel better'

Story highlights A nearby department had just lost a detective in the line of duty

Brady wanted to give his Wii to officers "to make them feel better"

(CNN) Most kids struggle when they're asked to share their toys. Not 7-year-old Brady Duke.

Brady loves reading, throwing around the football and -- most of all -- playing with his Nintendo Wii.

But after learning that the nearby Everest Metropolitan Police Department in Wisconsin lost one of its own when Detective Jason Weiland was killed last week in the line of duty, Brady donated his most prized possession to the Wausau Police Department. The departments' headquarters are about 12 miles apart.

Brady Duke, 7, gave his Wii gaming system to officers after a detective was killing the line of duty.

The Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin posted this letter from Brady.

Another note that accompanied the gift says Brady wanted to give his Wii to officers "to make them feel better."

