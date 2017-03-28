Handwritten page of Darwin's 'Origin' up for grabs

Story highlights The page likely comes from a 1859 first edition draft of "On the Origin of Species"

Bidding for the manuscript opens Thursday, with a minimum bid of $675,000

(CNN) If you want to own a piece of scientific history, you don't need a science degree -- just some sharp bidding skills and a very large chunk of money.

A handwritten page from the conclusion of Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species" is due to be auctioned off Thursday, with an opening bid of $675,000.

The page, effectively, is scientific gold, as it wraps up Darwin's key arguments -- written in his own hand -- for the theory of natural selection and evolution. It also bears Darwin's signature.

Charles Darwin

A quick science lesson: Darwin pioneered this subject area. In his view, more organisms were born than the environment could handle, so the weak, or at least those that could not adapt, would eventually die. He called it natural selection.

