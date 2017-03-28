Exasperated Spicer tosses out salad dressing analogy to defend WH

Story highlights "At some point ... you're going to have to take 'no' for an answer"

The WH is under clouds of suspicion about links between the President and Moscow

Washington (CNN) An exasperated Sean Spicer on Tuesday colorfully downplayed questions about ties between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia, portraying a frenzied attempt to find connections where they don't exist.

"If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russia connection," the White House spokesman insisted during a contentious exchange with reporters.

He said every official that's been briefed on the matter has said there's no sign of "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"At some point ... you're going to have to take 'no' for an answer," he said, at one point during his answer telling a reporter to quit shaking her head.

It was the latest attempt by the White House to remove itself from under clouds of suspicion about links between the President and Moscow. This week, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- also one of Trump's most trusted aides -- offered to testify before Congress about his meetings with the leaders of a key Russian bank.

