White House denies it sought to prevent Yates' testimony

Story highlights A spokeswoman said the White House took no action to prevent the testimony

Sally Yates served as the acting attorney general

Washington (CNN) The White House on Tuesday rejected allegations that it sought to prevent former acting Attorney General Sally Yates from testifying before Congress in the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of ties between Russian agents and Trump campaign officials.

"The White House has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying and the Department of Justice, specifically told her that it would not stop her and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible," deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to CNN.

The letter was sent on the same day that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes canceled a previously scheduled hearing where Yates was scheduled to testify about ties between Trump advisers and Russian officials. Yates briefed Trump's White House counsel on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The White House Counsel's office did not weigh in on the matter of Yates' testimony, a White House official said.

