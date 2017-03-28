Republicans not yet ready to abandon health care

Story highlights Republican members said the message from their leadership was direct: it's time to unify

Many members emerging from a meeting said the GOP wasn't yet ready to abandon health care

(CNN) Republicans are focused on trying to come together after a major setback last week to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- and they aren't entirely ready to move on.

Emerging from their first conference meeting since the setback, Republican members said the message from their leadership was direct: it's time to unify.

"I think it was the longest prayer we've ever had," New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins said, referring to the opening prayer that is part of every conference.

Many members emerging from the Tuesday morning meeting said the GOP wasn't yet ready to abandon health care despite the fact that President Donald Trump made it clear last week it was time to get on to tax reform.

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson said if Republicans could find the votes, the House could again bring up last week's bill as early as this week, noting that the House Freedom Caucus was "probably feeling a lot of heat."

