Having trouble reaching your Congressperson? There's an app for that

(CNN) Having a hard time leaving a message for your senator or representative? Stance, a new app aimed at changing how constituents interact with their congressional representative, may help get your voice heard.

You record a message for your senator or representative, and the app delivers the recording at night when the phone lines are freed up. If the lines are busy, Stance will keep calling back until your message is successfully delivered.

While Stance may make it easier to contact representatives, keep in mind your messages are not private. After sending your message along, Stance publishes every recording on their site -- your contact information and all. They also publicly tweet your message to the congressperson's Twitter handle.

The app doesn't include a full script to follow, but it does show tips to make your message more impactful.

User Ryan Giglio told CNN that while he was surprised to see his message on Twitter, he plans to continue using Stance.

