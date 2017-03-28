Maine Gov. Paul LePage: Letting Obamacare fail is as sensible as jumping off a bridge

Story highlights Trump has that his new plan to replace Obamacare involves first waiting for the law to "explode."

LePage: "If you are telling people let it fail so the American people can get hurt more and when they get hurt more maybe we'll do something, why don't you go jump off a bridge?"

(CNN) Republican Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday that letting Obamacare fail is as sensible as jumping off of a bridge.

Though the Maine governor did not mention Donald Trump by name, the President has repeatedly said that his new plan to replace Obamacare involves first waiting for the law to "explode." LePage was a supporter of Trump's during the presidential campaign.

"Oh, yeah, yeah, so let's keep hurting the American people," LePage said on the "George Hale Ric Tyler Show " on WVOM Maine radio. "That's about as sensible as go jump off a bridge. That makes no sense. If you are telling people let it fail so the American people can get hurt more and when they get hurt more maybe we'll do something, why don't you go jump off a bridge? That's just about as sensible."

LePage also ripped into the House Freedom Caucus, the group of hardline conservatives who opposed the American Health Care Act. He said that he hoped they all lost their elections in 2018.

"I am very discouraged with a lot of Republican governors," LePage said. "Because they sat on the sidelines. I am really, really—I'm probably the most conservative governor in the United States of America. And certainly one of the most conservative. And to have the Freedom Caucus sit on the sidelines and let the Democrats win. Shame on them. I honestly hope every single one gets defeated next year. No difference between a Democrat and a Republican if you hide in the closet."

