Ivanka Trump to take summer coding class with daughter

She said she will take a coding class this summer with her 5-year-old daughter, Arabella

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump revealed Tuesday she's going back to school.

Speaking to middle school students at an event encouraging young women to pursue STEM education, Trump said she and her 5-year-old daughter will take a coding class together this summer.

"As a mom, I am trying to do my part, as well. My daughter, Arabella, and I are enrolling in a coding class this summer," Trump said at Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum. "We're excited to learn this incredibly important new language together. Coding truly is the language of the future. "

.@IvankaTrump and @BetsyDeVos visited three "discovery stations" and will soon make brief remarks on STEM before a showing of Hidden Figures pic.twitter.com/sLTsWctEL4 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 28, 2017

The first daughter made her first formal on-camera remarks since her father took office in a museum theater ahead of a screening of "Hidden Figures," the 2016 Oscar-nominated film that tells the story of three African-American women at NASA that helped launch the first astronauts into orbit.

