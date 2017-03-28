Amid turmoil, House Intel Committee scraps meetings this week

Story highlights Sources: Meetings were canceled after Democrats called on chairman Devin Nunes to step aside

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee has scrapped all meetings this week amid growing partisan rancor now threatening to derail its investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.

The full committee meetings were canceled amid an increasingly tense back-and-forth that intensified over Chairman Devin Nunes' decision to cancel a public hearing set for Tuesday, two sources on the committee told CNN.

The controversy widened as Democrats called on Nunes to step aside because of his decision to brief President Donald Trump on intelligence information he received from a source on White House grounds.

Democrats believe he is too close to the White House to lead a thorough investigation into Russia -- including ties between the Trump camp and Russian officials -- an assertion firmly rejected by the GOP.

"I don't think he can just recuse himself and still chair the committee," Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat on the panel, told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday on "New Day." "I think that the writing is on the wall. It might make a good spy novel. It doesn't make a good investigation."

