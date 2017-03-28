Hillary Clinton makes most political remarks since losing election

Story highlights Clinton blasted the GOP approach to health care

She said she would be there for women getting involved in politics

(CNN) Hillary Clinton took the stage at a diversity conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, making her most political comments since losing the 2016 presidential election.

"There is no place I'd rather be than here with you," Clinton said, before adding: "Other than the White House."

During her keynote address at the annual conference hosted by the Professional BusinessWomen of California, Clinton spoke largely about women's equality and peppered in criticism of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

"Obviously the outcome of the election wasn't the one I hoped for, worked for, but I will never stop speaking out for common sense benefits that will allow moms and dads to stay on the job," Clinton said.

Besides a few comments in public gatherings and tweets from her personal account, Clinton has largely laid low since the election. She was spotted after the election in the woods near her New York home and, along with her husband former President Bill Clinton, she attended Trump's inauguration.

