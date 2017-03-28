George W. Bush to attend fundraiser in support of Gillespie

Story highlights Gillespie served as a top aide to Bush during his time in the White House

He has a sizable lead in the Virginia Republican gubernatorial primary

(CNN) Former President George W. Bush will attend a fundraiser this weekend in support of a Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie. The fundraiser will take place in Dallas, where the former president lives, and is expected to draw many big-money donors.

Gillespie served as a top aide to Bush during his time in the White House and was chairman of the Republican National Committee. The former president has largely stayed away from politics since leaving office. He has rarely campaigned or raised money for any candidates aside from his brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

"Ed will travel to Dallas this week to raise money for his campaign. He's proud to have the support of President Bush and conservative leaders from across the commonwealth and the country," said Abbi Sigler, a Gillespie spokeswoman. "This is a crucial campaign for Virginia Republicans, and Ed will work tirelessly to ensure we have the resources necessary to defeat Ralph Northam or Tom Perriello in November, and bring conservative leadership back to Richmond."

The fundraiser comes at a time when Gillespie has pulled away from the pack in a field of Republicans hoping to secure the GOP nomination. A new poll from Christopher Newport University shows Gillespie with a sizable lead in the primary over Corey Stewart, the chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and State Senator Frank Wagner. However, more than a third of Republicans -- 38% -- remain undecided.

Read More