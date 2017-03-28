No first pitch for Trump at Nationals' Opening Day

Story highlights The Nationals open at home this year

It's a tradition for presidents to participate in throwing the first pitch

Trump will not throw the opening pitch at Monday's opening game

Washington (CNN) A scheduling conflict has led President Donald Trump to balk at throwing the Opening Day first pitch for the Washington Nationals, the White House said Tuesday.

The Nationals also informed reporters at the team's pre-Opening Day media event on Tuesday that Trump would not participate in the longtime presidential tradition.

The Nationals open at home this year, with their first game taking place against the Miami Marlins at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

The tradition of a president throwing out the first pitch dates back to 1910, when then-President William Howard Taft hurled one for the Washington Senators' opener.

Since then, many presidents have participated in the tradition. George W. Bush threw the first pitch six times while he was President, including a memorable toss at Yankee Stadium after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

