Obama's climate policies that Trump opposes

Story highlights Obama put in place a number of programs that tried to address climate change impact

Trump's executive order is expected to rescind a number of Obama-era orders

(CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would curb the federal government's enforcement of climate regulations, a move that represents a sharp reversal from his predecessor's position.

The Obama administration put in place a number of programs that attempted to address the impact of climate change, including rising sea levels and temperatures.

But an official with the Trump administration said those programs came at the expense of American jobs, and Tuesday's executive order is expected to rescind a number of Obama-era orders.

Here's a look at six specific climate change policies expected to be targeted by Trump's executive order:

Waters of the US