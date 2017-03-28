Sanders to headline progressive 'People's Summit'

Story highlights Bernie Sanders will address progressive convention in Chicago

Organizers will train attendees in civil disobedience, protest tactics

(CNN) Nearly a year after the final contest in the Democratic primaries kicked off his "political revolution," Sen. Bernie Sanders will headline the second annual People's Summit, a three-day gathering of progressive activists and organizations beginning on June 9 in Chicago.

"This comes from a time when the momentum in social movements are all in high gear," National Nurses United Executive Director RoseAnn DeMoro told CNN. "It comes off the incredible momentum of the Sanders campaign and the greater hunger for people in our country for change."

DeMoro and the nurses union, the first national labor group to back Sanders' insurgent bid, have worked closely with the senator and his political organization, Our Revolution, to channel the energies of a resurgent left.

The same meeting last year brought together the threads of a coalition that, in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton's defeat in November, has led massive anti-Trump protests while pressuring elected Democrats to take on the White House with a more progressive agenda.

Read More