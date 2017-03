Photos: Celebrities battling lupus Celebrities battling Lupus – Selena Gomez's struggle with lupus has interrupted two of her concert tours and forced her to undergo chemotherapy to control the disease. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Actor and television personality Nick Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, recently had to spend Christmas in the hospital battling a lupus flare.

Lady Gaga told CNN's Larry King that she fears she might develop lupus as it runs in her family. Her aunt died from lupus, and the pop star told King in 2010 that she had tested "borderline positive" for the disease.

Singer Toni Braxton has been hospitalized several times to bring her lupus under control. She told the world about her condition in 2010 and in 2014 wrote "Unbreak My Heart," a memoir in which she revealed that her uncle died from the disease.

"Third Rock from the Sun" star Kristen Johnston had to take a break from work in 2013 when she developed a rare form of lupus that attacks the spinal cord. After chemotherapy, she has said she's in remission.

Soccer star Shannon Boxx has been battling lupus since she was 30 years old. She went public with her condition in 2012, continuing to play for the U.S. women's soccer team and working with lupus organizations to spread awareness of the disease.

The scars of a skin form of lupus left a distinctive pattern on British singer Seal's face. The singer has battled the disease since he was a child.

Former model and "Extra" correspondent Terri Seymour says she nearly lost her life to lupus in her early 20s, and has struggled with flares since.

Actress Mary Elizabeth McDonough, best known for her work on "The Waltons," has been advocating for those with lupus since that time. She struggled with many typical symptoms of the disease for years before getting a diagnosis.