Story highlights Fire tears through home of Shanghai Shenhua

No injuries reported during rush-hour blaze

Carlos Tevez plays for Chinese big-spenders

(CNN) A blaze has ripped through part of big-spending Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua's home stadium.

Black smoke billowed from the Hongkou Stadium Tuesday as fire tore through one end of the 33,000-seater arena.

No injuries were reported by local media, and no explanation given as to the cause of the fire, which started at 08.30am local time.

Hongkou stadium in Shanghai on fire Tuesday morning; extinguished; casualties, cause yet to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/6Df4pUsel1 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 28, 2017

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after it broke out during rush hour in the Chinese city, which is home to 24 million people.

Shenhua is part of the country's rising breed of superpower clubs which are spending huge sums on attracting high-profile players and coaches.