(CNN) It is proof that even one of the world's best soccer players is not above the law.

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been hit with a four-game ban by football's governing body FIFA, and a $10,000 fine, after abusing a match official while on international duty.

The 29-year-old became animated at the end of Argentina's 1-0 victory over Chile in last Friday's World Cup qualifier -- a game settled by Messi's first-half penalty.

After being flagged for a foul, he waved his arms and sent a volley of verbal abuse at the referee's assistant.

The ban means Messi will miss Argentina's crucial clash with Bolivia on Tuesday, as well as upcoming games against Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela.

