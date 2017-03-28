Story highlights Vote for a Scottish referendum goes against UK Prime Minister Theresa May's wishes

May has said "now is not the time" for a vote that could break up UK

(CNN) Scottish lawmakers were poised to vote for an independence referendum Tuesday, setting Edinburgh on a collision course with the UK government.

The anticipated vote by members of the Scottish Parliament would give the green light to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to ask the UK Parliament for a referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated she will reject the Sturgeon's timetable . Britain is expected to leave the European Union in 2019, and May has said that "now is not the time" for a vote that could break up the United Kingdom.

But Sturgeon has said there is an "unquestionable democratic mandate" for a referendum.

Changed political landscape