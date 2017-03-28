Northern Ireland: UK government may have to consider direct rule

(CNN) The British government says it will reluctantly have to consider reintroducing direct rule in Northern Ireland if extended talks over the next three weeks to restore a power-sharing executive fail.

In a statement to parliament Tuesday, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire expressed regret that a legal deadline to form a new coalition at Stormont passed Monday without success

Despite the failure to find a solution, he said talks will continue for a short time, in hope of avoiding the alternatives.

"If these talks are successful, it would be my intention quickly to bring forward legislation after the Easter recess to allow an executive to be formed, avoiding a second Assembly election, for which I detect little public appetite," Brokenshire said.

James Brokenshire says there is no appetite for another election or the return to direct rule.

"But in the absence of devolved government it is ultimately for the UK government to provide for political stability and good governance. We do not want to see a return to direct rule... but should the talks fail in their objectives the government will have to consider all options."

