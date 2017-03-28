French presidential candidate's wife under investigation

Story highlights Penelope Fillon is being investigated over claims that her husband paid her and their children for work they didn't do

Her husband is under investigation on multiple counts, including embezzlement of public funds

(CNN) The wife of French presidential candidate François Fillon has been placed under formal investigation, a judicial source within the magistrate of the French National Financial Prosecutors' Office told CNN.

François Fillon is under investigation on multiple counts, including embezzlement of public funds.

Fillon has in the past apologized for the scandal, and has constantly spoken out against what he perceives as "incredible violence which has never been seen in the Fifth Republic."

Penelope Fillon has also spoken out against those spreading "crazy rumors" while saying her husband would "go on until the end" in his bid for the presidency.

