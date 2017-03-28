Daily Mail's 'Legsit' headline slammed for sexism

Story highlights Daily Mail headline focuses on British leaders' physical attributes; internet strikes back

Sexist headline is latest in line of inappropriate content from the British tabloid

(CNN) "It wasn't quite stilettos at dawn," read the Daily Mail's front-page tease, alongside a photograph of British Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Not that shoes had anything to do with it, given that the photo was taken at a meeting between the two leaders to discuss Britain's strategy for leaving the European Union and how that might affect the relationship between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

But for the Mail, these weighty matters were of far less concern than how the two leaders looked. "Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!" shouted the headline on the British tabloid's print edition.

A later edition of the day's paper appeared to acknowledge the controversy, with a front-page tease altered to note columnist Sarah Vine's "lighthearted verdict on the big showdown" on an inside page.

Not that the critics would find much to cheer in Vine's article, which dwells heavily on the women's physical attributes. "What stands out here are the legs -- and the vast expanse on show," Vine wrote. "There is no doubt that both women consider their pins to be the finest weapon in their physical arsenal. Consequently, both have been unsheathed."

