Daily Mail's 'Legsit' headline slammed for sexism

(CNN) "It wasn't quite stilettos at dawn," read the Daily Mail's front-page tease, alongside a photograph of British Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Not that shoes had anything to do with it, given that the photo was taken at a meeting between the two leaders to discuss Britain's strategy for leaving the European Union and how that might affect the relationship between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

But for the Mail, these weighty matters were of far less concern than how the two leaders looked. "Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!" shouted the headline on the British tabloid's print edition.

A later edition of the day's paper appeared to acknowledge the controversy, with a front-page tease alerted to note columnist Sarah Vine's "lighthearted verdict on the big showdown" on an inside page.

'Moronic'

