Daily Mail's Brexit 'Legs' headline a sexist throwback, internet howls

Story highlights Daily Mail headline focuses on British leaders' physical attributes; internet strikes back

Sexist headline is latest in line of inappropriate content from the British tabloid

(CNN) "It wasn't quite stilettos at dawn," read the story's tease line.

But given that the story had nothing to do with shoes, online commentators cried foul that the UK's Daily Mail newspaper was -- again -- using sexism to sell papers.

"Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!" shouted the headline on the British tabloid's print edition on Tuesday, alongside a photo of the female leaders of the UK and Scotland.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had posed for the photo after a meeting to discuss Britain's impending exit from the European Union and Scotland's desire for its own referendum.

The Daily Mail has not yet responded to a CNN request for comment.