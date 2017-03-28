Story highlights The latest 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer dropped on Tuesday

Some fans of the superhero say the trailer includes spoilers

(CNN) The newest "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailer is spinning controversy.

But some Spidey fans sense the trailer gives away too much, even revealing the death of a main character.

"New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer looks great, but I wish I hadn't watched it. Much spoilers," tweeted one viewer.

