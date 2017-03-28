What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon in April

Photos: What streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in April Bill Nye the Science Guy tackles various topics from a scientific perspective in his new Netflix series "Bill Nye Saves the World," debuting in April. Here's at look at more of what's new in the streaming world. Hide Caption 1 of 28

"The Get Down" Season 2: Baz Luhrmann and his team take on the emergence of hip hop in New York City in the 1970s in this musical series returning for its sophomore season. (Netflix)

"Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On": Actress Rashida Jones is one of the producers of this series based on the documentary about the porn industry. (Netflix)

"Chelsea" Season 2: Chelsea Handler returns with a new season of her comedy and culture talk show.(Netflix)

"Louis C.K. 2017": The comic and TV star talks religion, eternal love, giving dogs drugs, email fights and more in a live performance from Washington, D.C. (Netflix)

"An American Tail": Fievel Mousekewitz and his family immigrate to the United States from Russia in this beloved animated film. (Netflix)

"Kubo and the Two Strings": This Academy Award-nominated animated film follows a young boy searching for a magical suit his father wore. (Netflix)

"Dear White People" Season 1: Based on the movie of the same name, this series revolves around a diverse group of students trying to navigate life at a predominately white university. (Netflix)

"Tropic Thunder": A group of actors filming a war movie end up having to become soldiers in this comedy. (Netflix)

"Bosch" season 3: Titus Welliver plays LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch in this drama. (Amazon Prime)

"Almost Famous": Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit star in this film about a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine in the early 1970s. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Chaplin": Robert Downey Jr. won critical acclaim playing silent movie star Charlie Chaplin in this 1992 movie. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Eddie Murphy Raw": Eddie Murphy's epic stand up special is still a fan favorite years later. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Tommy Boy": David Spade and Chris Farley star in this 1995 comedy about a slow-witted auto parts company heir trying to save his company. (Amazon Prime,Hulu)

"Election": Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon star in this 1999 dark comedy about a high school election. (Amazon Prime)

"Mulholland Falls": John Malkovich, Nick Nolte, Chazz Palminteri, and Treat Williams star in this thriller about a special crime squad of the LAPD investigating the murder of a young woman in the 1950s. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Saturday Night Fever": Donna Pescow and John Travolta both want a better life for themselves beyond their New York City neighborhood in this classic film that gave the world a killer soundtrack. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Kiss the Girls": Ashley Judd stars as a woman abducted by a serial killed in this 1997 thriller. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo": Rob Schneider and Marlo Thomas star in this comedy about an aquarium cleaner who becomes a gigolo. (Hulu)

"Days of Thunder": Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were still a real life couple when they starred in this race car driving film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" : Matthew Broderick found stardom in this now iconic comedy about a high school student who plays hooky. (Hulu)

"RoboCop" : Peter Weller stars in this 1987 thriller about a wounded police officer who returns to the force as a cyborg. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" : Rose Byrne and Oprah Winfrey star in this drama based on the best-selling nonfiction book about a woman whose cells are still being used in medical research. (HBO Now)

"Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" : Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders reprise their roles as Patsy and Edwina in this comedy based on Saunders hit TV show. (HBO Now)

"Kicks" : Christopher Jordan Wallace, Christopher Meyer, and Jahking Guillory star in this drama about a teen on a mission to get his beloved sneakers back. (HBO Now)

"War Dogs": Miles Teller and Jonah Hill star as unlikely arms dealers in this crime drama which was based on a true story. (HBO Now)

"Suicide Squad" : Will Smith and Margot Robbie are part of an ensemble cast in this comic book adaptation. (HBO Now)