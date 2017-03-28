Story highlights Surviving cast members met up recently

Alfonso Ribeiro shared the pic on social media

(CNN) Now this is a story all about how the stars of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" thrilled fans with a single photo.

Tatyana M. Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell appear in a picture that was posted Monday night to Ribeiro's Instagram account.

The brief reunion of the surviving cast is just the latest morsel to stoke fans' hopes that there will be some type of follow-up to the hit 1990s sitcom.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote in the photo caption. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Avery, who played the beloved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 as a result of complications from heart surgery.

Read More