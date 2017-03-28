Breaking News

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast poses for photo, stoking fans' reunion hopes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Tue March 28, 2017

This is a story all about how ... the cast of the popular 1990s comedy &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel Air&quot; has been faring since the show went off the air in 1996.
Will Smith starred as Will "The Fresh Prince" Smith, who moves from the troubled streets of Philadelphia to live with wealthy relatives in Bel Air. The actor used it as a springboard to stardom, appearing in blockbuster films like "Independence Day," "Men in Black" and "I Am Legend." His last major film, "Suicide Squad," was released in August 2016.
Alfonso Ribeiro will always be identified with Will&#39;s preppy cousin Carlton Banks, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zS1cLOIxsQ8&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who even has a dance named after him.&lt;/a&gt; In 2014, Ribeiro won season 19 of &quot;Dancing With the Stars.&quot; He currently hosts ABC&#39;s &quot;America&#39;s Funniest Videos.&quot;
Alfonso Ribeiro will always be identified with Will's preppy cousin Carlton Banks, who even has a dance named after him. In 2014, Ribeiro won season 19 of "Dancing With the Stars." He currently hosts ABC's "America's Funniest Videos."
Hilary Banks was Will&#39;s snobby and ditzy cousin, the older daughter of the Banks family. Actress Karyn Parsons did a few films like &quot;The Ladies Man&quot; and TV shows like &quot;The Job.&quot; Parsons left Hollywood, married, became a mom and started &lt;a href=&quot;http://sweetblackberry.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sweet Blackberry&lt;/a&gt;, which produces short films based on African-American history for children.
Hilary Banks was Will's snobby and ditzy cousin, the older daughter of the Banks family. Actress Karyn Parsons did a few films like "The Ladies Man" and TV shows like "The Job." Parsons left Hollywood, married, became a mom and started Sweet Blackberry, which produces short films based on African-American history for children.
Tatyana Ali portrayed the youngest Banks child, Ashley. She graduated from Harvard University in 2002, started a production company and had roles on &quot;The Young and the Restless&quot; and &quot;Love That Girl!&quot; She and husband Vaughn Rasberry welcomed their first child together, a son, in September 2016.
Tatyana Ali portrayed the youngest Banks child, Ashley. She graduated from Harvard University in 2002, started a production company and had roles on "The Young and the Restless" and "Love That Girl!" She and husband Vaughn Rasberry welcomed their first child together, a son, in September 2016.
Janet Hubert starred as the original Aunt Vivian, the Banks family matriarch. She&#39;s been pretty outspoken about her firing from the show in 1993 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/05/09/janet-hubert-will-smith-feud-fired_n_3249314.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;over creative differences. &lt;/a&gt;She&#39;s had roles on &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot; and &quot;One Life to Live.&quot;
Janet Hubert starred as the original Aunt Vivian, the Banks family matriarch. She's been pretty outspoken about her firing from the show in 1993 over creative differences. She's had roles on "Gilmore Girls" and "One Life to Live."
Daphne Maxwell Reid stepped in as Vivian Banks in 1993, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2013/04/25-casting-fails-in-tv-that-they-expected-us-not-to-notice/aunt-vivian-on-the-fresh-prince-of-bel-air&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a move that was not popular with some fans. &lt;/a&gt;She&#39;s continued to work in television on shows like &quot;Eve&quot; and &quot;Let&#39;s Stay Together.&quot;
Daphne Maxwell Reid stepped in as Vivian Banks in 1993, a move that was not popular with some fans. She's continued to work in television on shows like "Eve" and "Let's Stay Together."
Joseph Marcell played the Bankses&#39; long-suffering butler, Geoffrey. Marcell lives in London and has done a fair amount of work on stage and screen, including the British series &quot;Eastenders.&quot;
Joseph Marcell played the Bankses' long-suffering butler, Geoffrey. Marcell lives in London and has done a fair amount of work on stage and screen, including the British series "Eastenders."
A pregnancy for Aunt Viv was written into the show after Hubert became pregnant. Ross Bagley starred as Nicky Banks. He has since had guest-starring roles on shows including &quot;Providence&quot; and &quot;Judging Amy.&quot;
A pregnancy for Aunt Viv was written into the show after Hubert became pregnant. Ross Bagley starred as Nicky Banks. He has since had guest-starring roles on shows including "Providence" and "Judging Amy."
Nia Long starred as Will&#39;s fiancee, Lisa Wilkes, during season 5. She currently appears on the WE series &quot;The Divide&quot; and has appeared in several popular films including &quot;The Best Man&quot; and its sequel, &quot;The Best Man Holiday.&quot;
Nia Long starred as Will's fiancee, Lisa Wilkes, during season 5. She currently appears on the WE series "The Divide" and has appeared in several popular films including "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."
James Avery was everyone&#39;s favorite uncle, Philip Banks. He continued to act after the series ended and died after heart surgery in 2013.
James Avery was everyone's favorite uncle, Philip Banks. He continued to act after the series ended and died after heart surgery in 2013.
  • Surviving cast members met up recently
  • Alfonso Ribeiro shared the pic on social media

(CNN)Now this is a story all about how the stars of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" thrilled fans with a single photo.

Tatyana M. Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell appear in a picture that was posted Monday night to Ribeiro's Instagram account.
The brief reunion of the surviving cast is just the latest morsel to stoke fans' hopes that there will be some type of follow-up to the hit 1990s sitcom.
    "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote in the photo caption. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

    Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

    A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

    Avery, who played the beloved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 as a result of complications from heart surgery.
    Midair resemblance

    Some fans recently noted that a bungee-jumping Smith looked exactly like the late Avery.
    Screen grabs of Smith's face as he jumped began appearing on social media as fans noted that the "Ali" star resembled the man who played his uncle in the TV comedy.
    "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" went off the air in 1996.