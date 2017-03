Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? This is a story all about how ... the cast of the popular 1990s comedy "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" has been faring since the show went off the air in 1996. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Will Smith starred as Will "The Fresh Prince" Smith, who moves from the troubled streets of Philadelphia to live with wealthy relatives in Bel Air. The actor used it as a springboard to stardom, appearing in blockbuster films like "Independence Day," "Men in Black" and "I Am Legend." His last major film, "Suicide Squad," was released in August 2016. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Alfonso Ribeiro will always be identified with Will's preppy cousin Carlton Banks, who even has a dance named after him. In 2014, Ribeiro won season 19 of "Dancing With the Stars." He currently hosts ABC's "America's Funniest Videos." Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Hilary Banks was Will's snobby and ditzy cousin, the older daughter of the Banks family. Actress Karyn Parsons did a few films like "The Ladies Man" and TV shows like "The Job." Parsons left Hollywood, married, became a mom and started Sweet Blackberry , which produces short films based on African-American history for children. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Tatyana Ali portrayed the youngest Banks child, Ashley. She graduated from Harvard University in 2002, started a production company and had roles on "The Young and the Restless" and "Love That Girl!" She and husband Vaughn Rasberry welcomed their first child together, a son, in September 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Janet Hubert starred as the original Aunt Vivian, the Banks family matriarch. She's been pretty outspoken about her firing from the show in 1993 over creative differences. She's had roles on "Gilmore Girls" and "One Life to Live." Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Daphne Maxwell Reid stepped in as Vivian Banks in 1993, a move that was not popular with some fans. She's continued to work in television on shows like "Eve" and "Let's Stay Together." Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Joseph Marcell played the Bankses' long-suffering butler, Geoffrey. Marcell lives in London and has done a fair amount of work on stage and screen, including the British series "Eastenders." Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? A pregnancy for Aunt Viv was written into the show after Hubert became pregnant. Ross Bagley starred as Nicky Banks. He has since had guest-starring roles on shows including "Providence" and "Judging Amy." Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air': Where are they now? Nia Long starred as Will's fiancee, Lisa Wilkes, during season 5. She currently appears on the WE series "The Divide" and has appeared in several popular films including "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday." Hide Caption 10 of 11