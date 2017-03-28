Demi Lovato does a perfect teen impression

Story highlights Demi Lovato appeared on 'The Tonight Show' Monday night and took part in Fallon's popular 'Ew!' skit

Lovato had to kiss a pillow featuring her good pal, Ed Sheeran's face

(CNN) Demi Lovato does, like, a totally legit impression of a teen.

Lovato appeared on "The Tonight Show" Monday night an took part in Jimmy Fallon's reoccurring "Ew!" skit. The requirements included wearing a ridiculously sparkly top, pigtails and locking lips with a pillow plastered with singer Ed Sheeran's face.

The pillow was dubbed a "crush cushion" by Fallon's character in the skit. While Lovato practiced her smooching skills with her Sheeran pillow, Fallon puckered up to a pillow featuring "Extra" host Mario Lopez's face.

Followers of the singers took to social media to say how much they adored the skit.

One viewer wrote: "@jimmyfallon That was a work of art. #FallonTonight #JimmyFallon #EW #SaraWithNoH #DemiLovato."

Demi Lovato Makes Out With Ed Sheeran Pillow In Hilarious Jimmy Fallon 'Ew!' Skit .... - Priceless! Demi... https://t.co/KK4840xFJi — Schnider W Chevalier (@SchniderWise) March 28, 2017

