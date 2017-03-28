JFK, LGA, EWR: Which NYC airport do I pick?

(CNN) It's one thing to want to be a part of old New York, but it's quite another to try and actually get there from one of its far-flung airports.

Major transportation hubs have to be plunked down at the very periphery of city limits, leaving jetlagged travelers to deal with the confusion of how to get out of the purgatory that is western Queens or central New Jersey.

On top of that, all of the city's three major airports, JFK, Newark, and LaGuardia ranked dead last among major American airports for on-time arrival.

But all's not lost. You can hack your travel by picking the right airport based on your destination.

Staying mostly in the outer boroughs? Then JFK or LaGuardia may be right. Coming on a red-eye from Europe? Newark's your best friend.

