American University of Afghanistan reopens after 2016 attack

Story highlights University reopens months after deadly attack

August attack by gunmen left 13 students, faculty and staff dead

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Seven months after a deadly attack killed 13 people, students at the American University of Afghanistan returned to classes for the first time Tuesday.

Classes resumed Tuesday after two days of orientation, Zubaida Akbar, head of media at the university, told CNN.

The attack last August at the university in the Afghan capital began when the first blast occurred at 7:50 p.m. local time when students were gathering and eating together, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN at the time.

The 13 killed included seven students, three police officers, two security guards and a doorman. Thirty students were injured in the attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility.

Moving forward

