She says each shot is like pinpointing, "a moment in time."

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN) Gina Soden has spent the last six years seeking out Europe's grand and abandoned buildings, from hospital asylums and palaces to boarded up schools and disused power stations.

"I like the fact they're hidden spaces that not many people know about," says the London-based photographer

"For me, it's about the historical importance of the buildings, and capturing the grandeur and decadence of these places -- before they waste away. We see so much imagery day to day and I want my work to evoke a sense of nostalgia."

Character in abandonment

Rather than take a documentary approach to shooting these forgotten landmarks, Soden captures the softness and the character of the places she discovers.