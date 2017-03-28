(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The Russia saga:
-- The Trump administration is refusing to provide details on who signed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes into offices on White House grounds. Meanwhile, the House investigation into Russia's interference in the US elections is stalled, although Nunes told CNN he would be moving forward on the probe.
-- The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner has ties to Putin.
-- The White House denies it sought to prevent former Attorney General Sally Yates from testifying before Congress on ties between Russian agents and Trump campaign officials.
In other news:
-- Officials say there's a "fair chance" a US airstrike in Mosul killed civilians. (CNN's Arwa Damon is on the ground there where the fight against ISIS continues.)
-- President Trump will dramatically change the US's approach to climate change.
-- The GOP is not ready to abandon health care.
-- The Dow is trying to avoid its longest losing streak since 1978.
-- The US Air Force will consider retiring an undefeated fighter jet.
-- Could a kidnapping law work in the favor of a Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his student?
-- Reality show contestants who were cut off from modern society for a year were not told when their show was canceled after only four episodes.