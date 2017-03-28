Story highlights Several e-commerce platforms have launched to sell African fashion to global consumers

Beyoncé, Kelis, and Rihanna have worn designs from the region

(CNN) An increasing number of designers on the continent are morphing from small tailor businesses into recognized and respected fashion houses, thanks to the internet.

In 2014, when Beyoncé was spotted wearing a skirt and jacket from South African brand Kisua , it sold out in days. The musician's stylist had come across the brand online.

"The internet is a great leveler," says Kisua's Ghanaian founder Samuel Mensah. "The speed with which you can access markets and can generate awareness about your brand is unprecedented in the history of fashion."

The e-commerce platform sells its own clothes and collaborates with other designers to create collections for its label. It was born out of Mensah's travels around the continent as an economist.

South Africa's Chulaap, and Senegal's Selly Raby Kane make up 25 African brands fronted by online platform OXOSI.

When overseas, friends would create wish lists for him. "Next time you are in Senegal or Nigeria or Kenya please buy me this, that I saw so-so wearing," he explains.