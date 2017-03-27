(CNN)Tobias Ellwood, the UK's Foreign Office minister, became one of the prominent faces of last week's London attack when he was photographed administering aid to a wounded police officer. Sadly, PC Keith Palmer passed away, and on Monday, Ellwood issued a statement honoring him and reflecting on the aftermath of last week's events.
"I am heartbroken that I could not do more for PC Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy," Ellwood said in a statement he posted online.
Ellwood, who was hailed as a hero by his fellow politicians, said he was just "doing what [he] was taught to do."
"I'm deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support," he said, "especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realize is as close knit as the military's in supporting its own."
Ellwood served in the British Army for five years before pursuing a political career.
To honor their actions in the face of last week's tragedy, Downing Street announced that Ellwood and security minister Ben Wallace have been both appointed to the privy council, a special group of Parliamentary advisers, adding that the Queen was "pleased to approve" the appointments.