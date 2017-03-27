(CNN) Tobias Ellwood, the UK's Foreign Office minister, became one of the prominent faces of last week's London attack when he was photographed administering aid to a wounded police officer. Sadly, PC Keith Palmer passed away, and on Monday, Ellwood issued a statement honoring him and reflecting on the aftermath of last week's events.

"I am heartbroken that I could not do more for PC Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy," Ellwood said in a statement he posted online.

Ellwood, who was hailed as a hero by his fellow politicians, said he was just "doing what [he] was taught to do."

"I'm deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support," he said, "especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realize is as close knit as the military's in supporting its own."

Read More