Story highlights Three shot to death in Oklahoma residence

They are described as home invaders

(CNN) Three teens dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves were killed by a resident when they broke into a home, Oklahoma authorities said Monday.

The 23-year-old son of the homeowner fired shots from a rifle; officials said. One suspect had a knife, another carried brass knuckles.

"Preliminary investigation looks like it's self-defense," said Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Mahoney, cautioning the investigation was continuing into the midday home invasion.

The shooter voluntarily spoke with investigators. Neither he nor his father were hurt.

A 21-year-old woman turned herself into Broken Arrow police and may have been a getaway driver, Mahoney said.

